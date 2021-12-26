Smith and Chisnall prepare to resume world championship bid

Michael Smith

The two local lads have been close to achieving their ultimate dream a few times in past years - but only Smith has managed to reach the final before losing 7-3 to Michael Van Gerwen in 2019.

Bully Boy now faces Irishman William O'Connor in the third round of the £2,500.000 tournament at the Alexandra Palace, London, on Monday and Chizzy takes on Berkshire's Luke Humphries two days later - both matches to be staged in the afternoon.

Smith, who produced a scintillating display to KO Dutchman Ron Meulenkamp in the last round, will be looking for a repeat performance against a dangerous opponent who also showed his qualities when whitewashing 2020 Premier League winner Glen Durrant of Middlesbrough.

Bully Boy, now quoted by William Hill at 18/1 to be crowned champion, said: ''In the past when I've lost, I've felt like there had been a death in the family but I now realise it's not the be-all-and-end-all and is just a game of darts.

''I'll just concentrate on the next match and will not start thinking about my chances if or and when I reach the last eight.''

Chizzy, who always seems to reserve some of his best displays performance for the world championships, said:' 'I've not been playing that well lately but I will give it my all.''

At 50/1, he may be worth a bob or two of any punter's money.