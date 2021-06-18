Saturday evening action at Haydock Park

Haydock Park stages a twilight six-race meeting on Saturday

The action gets underway at 6pm, with the finale at 8.35pm. The ground is currently Good to Firm with watering taking place at the track to help maintain the crowd. We have previewed the action with our runner by runner guide.

6.00pm Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (1m 4f). Selection: Constanta

Maytal switches to turf having filled the frame in three starts on the All-Weather, but Constanta rates as the one to beat. Fourth on her second start last time, a reproduction of that effort would be good enough.

6.35pm Fillies’ Handicap (5f). Selection: Liberty Bay

Second Collection carries top-weight, but is respected. However, Spurofthemoment was a good third at Lingfield over six furlongs last time out and the drop back in trip looks sure to suit.

7.05pm Novice Stakes (6f). Selection: Al Shibli

A fascinating event. Red Power is an interesting runner having finished third to Norfolk Stakes third Project Dante on debut, before scoring by a neck at Ayr earlier this month. There looks to be more improvement, but Al Shibli gets the vote. Third on debut, he stepped forward in good style when scoring at Chester in May and can progress again following that win.

7.35pm Handicap (7f). Selection: Realist

Her Majesty The Queen will attend Royal Ascot today and can enjoy a winner at Haydock with Realist. The three-year-old was second at Redcar on his penultimate start and was then fifth to subsequent King George V Stakes winner Surefire at Leicester last time out. That form clearly looks very strong and whilst he will need to progress again, there looks to be room for improvement off a mark of 76.

8.05pm Handicap (7f). Selection: Fox Power

Lots in with chances. Rains Of Castamere scored on his seasonal debut and has run well in defeat in two starts since, whilst Ahdab is better than he showed when disappointing at Leicester last time out. However, Fox Power gets the vote. Second at Beverley in May, he took a step forward at Yarmouth last time out and this loks a good bit of placing. He should run well in this event.

8.35pm Handicap (1m 2f). Selection: Tamyeez

Lots in with chances including course and distance winners Cote D’Azur and Mr Coco Bean. However, Tamyeez switches to turf following three good efforts in defeat on the All-Weather. She steps into handicap company for this event, but posted a career best when third at Wolverhampton last time out when third in a maiden event over seven furlongs. She steps up to 10 furlongs for this event and with Sean Levey and Richard Hannon teaming up, she makes appeal in the finale.