Regional success for fledgling St Helens gymnastics club

Hope Acro Elite Squadmembers show off their medals

Hope Acro, currently based at SKK Judo Club in Newton-le-Willows while awaiting their own premises, was only formed in summer 2021 by the highly experienced coaches Alison Ellison and Michelle Spratt.

In the club's first competition since its formation, three of their partnerships claimed victory to be crowned North West champions.

Eva Booth, Daisy Kay and Eva Barron claimed gold in the Grade 2 women's division with a beautiful routine which delighted the judges and large crowd.

Eva Booth, Daisy Kay and Eva Barron win gold in the Grade 2 women's group category

There was astonishing success in the Grade 3 women's division as Hope Acro dominated the category with a clean sweep of the medals.

Isobel Stirrup, Ellie-Rose Fenney and Lola Sitko held their nerve with a faultless performance to edge out their club's other two partnerships and set up a special moment on the podium.

In the IDP category, Charlotte Kerboas, Hannah Guerin and Emma Green had the crowd gasping at the high octane tumbling and gravity-defying balances which secured them the gold medal.

The winning partnerships will now go on to be the North West's representatives at November's British Finals in Stoke on Trent, hoping to become Hope Acro's first national champions.

Charlotte Kerboas, Hannah Guerin and Emma Green win gold in the IDP category