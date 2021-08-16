Rainhill's title hopes hit with defeat against Ormskirk

Title-chasers Rainhill were thrashed by Ormskirk at Victoria Terrace

It means they now trail leaders Northern by 46 points and are one adrift of second placed Wallasey as the last five league games of the season are looming large on the horizon.

Rainhill, who batted first, rarely looked comfortable at the crease against some tight and accurate bowling and slumped to 99-7 before the tail wagged and they finished on 152.

But Ormskirk - winners of the previous league meeting at Brook Lane earlier in the season - cruised to a nine wicket triumph in which Knight hammered an unbeaten 103.

Newton-le-Willows look well set for promotion to the top flight, even though their rain-hit home clash against championship rivals Ainsdale ended in a draw.

The hosts batted first and had reached 117-7 in 37 overs (Patel 25 n.o.) when rain finally intervened.

Third-placed Rainford toppled neighbours St Helens Town at Ruskin Drive but were given a run for their money.

Struggling Town took first knock and posted a total of 88 (Donnelly 31, Woods 24; Dotters 6-12 and Cosgrove 3-9).

In reply, Rainford made hard work reaching a modest target but eventually crossed the line for the loss of seven wickets, thanks in the main to Agarwol (32 n.o.) and Login (29).

Despite a fine all-round performance from Smith, Sutton lost by 21 runs at Wavertree In a second division showdown.

Smith claimed 5-20 as the home side were dismissed for 157 and then hit 42. But, unfortunately, it wasn't good enough as Sutton were bowled out for 136.

Other results: Wallasey 2nd XI 201-4 declared Newton-le-Willows 2nd XI 203-6. Rainford 2nd XI 121 Rainhill 2nd XI 61 all out,

Premier division fixtures for Saturday: Northern v Sefton Park, Ormskirk v Orrell Red Triangle, Rainhill v New Brighton, Wallasey v Leigh, Wigan v Bootle, Southport and Birkdale v Formby,

First division: Birkenhead Park v Fleetwood Hesketh, Highfield v Newton-le-Willows, Liverpool v St Helens Town, Lytham v Colwyn Bay, Northop Hall v Old Xaverians, Rainford v Ainsdale.

Second division: Alder v Parkfield Liscard, Caldy v Hightown St Mary's, Maghull v Spring View, Prestatyn v Norley Hall, Sutton v Southport Trinity.

Premier division (2nd XIs): Bootle v Lytham, Formby v Wallasey, New Brighton v Southport and Birkdale, Newton-le-Willows v Liverpool, Orrell Red Triangle v Ormskirk, Sefton Park v Northern.

First division: Ainsdale v Highfield, Colwyn Bay v Wigan, Leigh v Rainhill, Old Xaverians v Northop Hall, Spring View v Rainford, Wavertree v Birkenhead Park.