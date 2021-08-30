Rainhill's title dreams all but over after defeat against Formby
Rainhill's dreams of lifting the ECB Liverpool Cricket Competition premier division title in their 150th anniversary year are virtually dead and buried.
Saturday's two wicket home defeat against Formby on a day table-toppers Northern earned a three wicket victory at Ormskirk leaves the local side in fourth spot with just three fixtures remaining - and this weekend they face the championship favourites.
Rainhill, who batted first, looked in a strong position when they declared on 193-7 (Rotherham 51, McKeown 41. Edmondson 33 n.o. and Kershaw 26) but the Seasiders rose to the challenge and squeezed home with two wickets in hand.
Newton-le-Willows have the first division title in their sights after a crushing victory at Old Xaverians. The leaders occupied the crease first and hammered 181 (Chambers 63, I. Walkden 60, B. Walkden 25) and then rolled over the hosts for a paltry 69 (Parkinson 3-14, B.Walkden 3-16, Patel 2-1, Sarta 1-17).
Rainford, too, are aiming for promotion and did their chances no harm whatsoever following a home triumph over Colwyn Bay in a high-scoring fixture.
The Welshmen batted first and posted a total of 238-6 declared.
It set Rainford a challenging target but an all-round batting performance was key to victory as six players made significant runs - Shutteworth 58, Lambert 34, Davies 28 no, Potter 26 , Threlkeld 26 and Dotters 23 no in a total of 241-7.
St Helens Town are still struggling at the bottom of the table and went down to a six wicket home defeat against Highfield.
Town could only muster 60 runs and left the Wiganers a straightforward task.
In division two, Sutton suffered an embarrassing six wicket defeat at Spring View where, batting first, were dismissed for a meagre 32 (Birch 6-6) and the rest was a mere formality.
Second XI results - premier division: Lytham 255-7 declared Newton-le-Willows 161. First division: Ainsdale 181-4 declared Rainhill 182-5, Birkenhead Park 206-8 declared Rainford 148.
Fixtures for Saturday - premier division: New Brighton v Bootle, Orrell Red Triangle v Wallasey, Rainhill v Northern, Southport and Birkdale v Ormskirk, Wigan v Formby.
First division: Fleetwood Hesketh v Newton-le-Willows, Liverpool v Birkenhead Park, Lytham v Ainsdale, Old Xaverians v Highfield, Rainford v Northop Hall, St Helens Town v Colwyn Bay.
Second division: Alder v Hightown St Mary's, Caldy v Prestatyn, Norley Hall v Sutton, Sprig View v Parkfield Liscard, Wavertree v Southport Trinity.
Second XI fixtures - premier division: Bootle v Liverpool, Formby v Orrell Red Triangle, Newton-le-Willows v Sefton Park. Northern v New Brighton, Ormskirk v Southport and Birkdale, Wallasey v Lytham.
First Division: Ainsdale v Old Xaverians, Birkenhead Park v Spring View, Colwyn Bay v Rainhill, Highfield v Wigan, Leigh v Wavertree, Norhop Hall v Rainford.
Second division: Hightown v Norley Hall, Parkfield Liscard v Maghull, Prestatyn v Caldy, Southport Trinity v Fleetwood Hesketh.