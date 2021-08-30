Rainhill's title dreams all but over after defeat against Formby

Local cricket round-up

Saturday's two wicket home defeat against Formby on a day table-toppers Northern earned a three wicket victory at Ormskirk leaves the local side in fourth spot with just three fixtures remaining - and this weekend they face the championship favourites.

Rainhill, who batted first, looked in a strong position when they declared on 193-7 (Rotherham 51, McKeown 41. Edmondson 33 n.o. and Kershaw 26) but the Seasiders rose to the challenge and squeezed home with two wickets in hand.

Newton-le-Willows have the first division title in their sights after a crushing victory at Old Xaverians. The leaders occupied the crease first and hammered 181 (Chambers 63, I. Walkden 60, B. Walkden 25) and then rolled over the hosts for a paltry 69 (Parkinson 3-14, B.Walkden 3-16, Patel 2-1, Sarta 1-17).

Rainford, too, are aiming for promotion and did their chances no harm whatsoever following a home triumph over Colwyn Bay in a high-scoring fixture.

The Welshmen batted first and posted a total of 238-6 declared.

It set Rainford a challenging target but an all-round batting performance was key to victory as six players made significant runs - Shutteworth 58, Lambert 34, Davies 28 no, Potter 26 , Threlkeld 26 and Dotters 23 no in a total of 241-7.

St Helens Town are still struggling at the bottom of the table and went down to a six wicket home defeat against Highfield.

Town could only muster 60 runs and left the Wiganers a straightforward task.

In division two, Sutton suffered an embarrassing six wicket defeat at Spring View where, batting first, were dismissed for a meagre 32 (Birch 6-6) and the rest was a mere formality.

Second XI results - premier division: Lytham 255-7 declared Newton-le-Willows 161. First division: Ainsdale 181-4 declared Rainhill 182-5, Birkenhead Park 206-8 declared Rainford 148.

Fixtures for Saturday - premier division: New Brighton v Bootle, Orrell Red Triangle v Wallasey, Rainhill v Northern, Southport and Birkdale v Ormskirk, Wigan v Formby.

First division: Fleetwood Hesketh v Newton-le-Willows, Liverpool v Birkenhead Park, Lytham v Ainsdale, Old Xaverians v Highfield, Rainford v Northop Hall, St Helens Town v Colwyn Bay.

Second division: Alder v Hightown St Mary's, Caldy v Prestatyn, Norley Hall v Sutton, Sprig View v Parkfield Liscard, Wavertree v Southport Trinity.

Second XI fixtures - premier division: Bootle v Liverpool, Formby v Orrell Red Triangle, Newton-le-Willows v Sefton Park. Northern v New Brighton, Ormskirk v Southport and Birkdale, Wallasey v Lytham.

First Division: Ainsdale v Old Xaverians, Birkenhead Park v Spring View, Colwyn Bay v Rainhill, Highfield v Wigan, Leigh v Wavertree, Norhop Hall v Rainford.