Rainhill's title bid hit by the weather as game rained off

Local cricket round-up

Their home game against New Brighton never started, leaving both sides with five points, while table-toppers Northern dodged the showers to crush Sefton Park by 10 wickets and earn 25 precious points.

Only four games remain and it is highly unlikely that second in the table Wallasey (258 points) and Rainhill (232 points) will overtake Northern who now top the 300 mark.

In division one, leaders Newton-le Willows (268 points) didn't get no further than the dressing rooms and it was the same for second-placed Ainsdale (237 points) and Rainford (234 points) but Birkenhead Park earned a six wicket victory over Fleetwood Hesketh and now have the same number of points as the Church Road outfit.

Fixtures for Saturday - premier division: Ormskirk v Northern, Orrell Red Triangle v Leigh, Rainhill v Formby, Southport and Birkdale v Bootle, Wigan v Seton Park, New Brighton v Wallasey.

First division: Liverpool v Ainsdale, Lytham v Fleetwood Hesketh, Northop Hall v Birkenhead Park, Old Xaverians v Newton-le-Willows, Rainford v Colwyn Bay, St Helens Town v Highfield,

Second division: Alder v Wavertree, Caldy v Parkfield Liscard, Maghull v Hightown St Mary's, Norley Hall v Southport Trinity, Spring View v Sutton.

Second XI matches - premier division: Bootle v Ormskirk, Formby v Liverpool, Newton-le-Willows v Lytham, Northern v Southport and Birkdale, Sefton Park v Orrell Red Triangle, Wallasey v New Brighton.

First division: Ainsdale v Rainhill, Birkenhead Park v Rainford, Colwyn Bay v Northop Hall, Highfield v Spring View, Leigh v Wigan, Wavertree v Old Xaverians.