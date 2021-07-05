Rainhill title hopes take knock after defeat at Ormskirk

Rainhill's four-match unbeaten run in the premier division of the ECB Liverpool Cricket Competition ended in a nine wicket hammering against Ormskirk.

It took a brave decision by skipper Ben Edmundson to end their innings on 220-5 in which prolific run scorer McGladdery smashed 80 and both Atkinson (60) and the captain (23) were still at the crease, but the gamble backfired as the ruthless home side romped to victory on 222-1.

Poetry in motion would be the best way of describing the unbeaten 213 run partnership between Rankin (107) and Cornall (96) and there was little Rainhill could do about the outcome.

Some may feel they declared too early but that's easier said than done when rain clouds are hovering above the ground and there was no guarantee how long the match would last.

At the same time, it was far from a below-par performance by the visitors, especially with the bat, but they lacked a cutting edge in the field and had no answer to Ormskirk's batting onslaught.

Now it's a case of getting back on the horse and attempt to improve on their current sixth spot - 67 points adrift of leaders Northern.In the first division,

Newton-le-Willows recovered from their previous week's defeat to Birkenhead Park by scrambling to a three wicket success at Ainsdale.

The Seasiders batted first and posted a total of 107 all out (Sartaj 4-21, Parkinson 3-17, Chambers 3-44) and while the run chase didn't appear too difficult, Newton lost seven wickets before reaching their target with A. Lyon ( 42) and I. Lyon (24) the top run makers and keeps them hot on the heels of leaders Highfield - just 19 points behind the Wigan outfit.

Rainford, who are in sixth place, had a couple outstanding performers in a 69 run home triumph over St Helens Town.

Logon hit 101 and Dotters 60 in a fifth wicket unbeaten century stand as the hosts, batting first, closed their innings on 190-4 (Griffiths 2-65, Murgatroyd 2-42).

In reply, Town were dismissed for 121 and again all-rounder Dotters was the star of the show, grabbing 5-46 and well supported by Shuttleworth (1-12), Davies (3-31) and Curran (1-21).

Sutton's schedule match against Wavertree at New Street was abandoned due to the weather without a ball being bowled.

Second XI results involving local clubs - premier division: Wallasey 180-9 Newton-le-Willows 59. First division: Rainhill 172-9 Rainford 129-6 - match drawn.Second division: Sutton 130 all out Southport Trinity 131-5, Prestatyn v St Helens Town (Prestatyn won by 56 runs).

Fixtures for Saturday - ECB premier division: Rainhill v Orrell Red Triangle, Bootle v Leigh, New Brighton v Wigan, Northern v Formby, Ormskirk v Sefton Park, Southport and Birkdale v Wallasey.

First division: Ainsdale v Birkenhead Park, Colwyn Bay v Newton-le-Willows, Liverpool v Old Xaverians, Northop Hall v Fleetwood Hesketh, Rainford v Highfield, St Helens Town v Lytham.

Second division: Caldy v Sutton, Maghull v Norley Hall, Parkfield Liscard v Southport Trinity, Prestatyn v Wavertree, Spring View v Alder.

Second XI - premier division: Formby v Northern, Lytham v Southport and Birkdale, Newton-le-Willows v New Brighton, Orrell Red Triangle v Liverpool, Sefton Park v Ormskirk, Wallasey v Bootle.

First division: Birkenhead Park v Ainsdale, Highfield v Colwyn Bay, Leigh v Spring View, Old Xaverians v Rainhill, Wavertree v Northop Hall, Wigan v Rainford.