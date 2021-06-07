Rainhill thwarted by Bootle middle order stand

A defiant middle order stand thwarted Rainhill in their bid to secure victory over Bootle

The hosts, who batted first, scored 190-8 declared (Atkinson 41, Rotheram 29, Siddall 2-20) and looked on course for a crucial win after the Liverpudlians slumped to 94-6.

But Lester and Butterworth steered Bootle out of troubled waters - both sides claiming six points from a drawn match.

In the first division, Rainford pulled off an impressive two wicket home victory over Newton-le-Willows.

Thanks to excellent batting, the visitors posted a total of 197-6 (McDonnell 51, I. Walkden 48, De Brabander 41, B. Walkden 28) but Rainford were equal to the task, blasting 203-8 in reply (Lambert 75 no, Shuttleworth 49, Threlkeld 42, B. Walkden 3-49).

St Helens Town continue to struggle in this section, going down to a four wicket defeat against Northop Hall at Ruskin Drive and prop up the table.

Town took first knock and scored 107 all out (Antoine 38, Roberts 23) and in response Northop Hall reached a match-winning total of 109-6.

In division two, Sutton claimed a three wicket triumph at Alder where the host's opener McHale (67) carried his bat - an unusual feat.

But it failed to impact the result as Sutton, chasing a total of 104, hammered 108-7 (Smith 48).

Second XI results involving local clubs - premier division: Southport and Birkdale 122 all out Newton-le-Willows 124-5.

First division: Rainford 173 all out Leigh 174-3, Northop Hall 184-3 declared Rainhill 185-8

Second division: Fleetwood Hesketh 139 all out Sutton 143-4, Parkfield Liscard 108 all out St Helens Town 109-4.

First XI fixtures for Saturday - premier division: Bootle v New Brighton, Formby v Wigan, Leigh v Sefton Park, Northern v Rainhill, Ormskirk v Southport and Birkdale, Wallasey v Orrell Red Triangle.

First division: Ainsdale v Lytham, Birkenhead Park v Liverpool, Colwyn Bay v St Helens Town,Newton-le-Willows v Fleetwood Hesketh, Northop Hall v Rainford.

Second division: Hightown St Mary's v Alder, Parkfield Liscard v Spring View, Prestatyn v Caldy, Southport Trinity v Wavertree,Sutton v Norley Hall.

Second XI fixtures - premier division: Liverpool v Bootle, Lytham v Wallasey, New Brighton v Northern,Orrell Red Triangle v Formby, Sefton Park v Newton-le-Willows Southport and Birkdale v Ormskirk.

First division: Old Xaverians v v Ainsdale, Rainford v Northop Hall, Rainhill v Colwyn Bay, Spring View v Birkenhead Park, Wavertree v Leigh, Wigan v Highfield.