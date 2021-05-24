Rainhill suffer disappointing defeat against struggling Wallasey

St Helens Town notched their first win of the season at Ruskin Drive, overturning Birkenhead Park by three wickets.

Asked to bat first, the hosts looked to be building a substantial total when they reached 34-1 but the innings fell apart at the seams and they were dismissed for 66 with Duihar claiming 8-26, including a hat-trick.

In reply, Wallasey made mincemeat of their target and reached it for the loss of only two wickets - opener Crawley hitting a priceless 54.

Rainford earned a much-needed home win over Fleetwood Hesketh in the first division but what a close call it turned out to be.

The hosts posted a total of 112 all out (Dotters 28, Bailey 22) and then dismissed their visitors for 109 (Birkett 3-15, Davies 3-33, Dotters 3-49).

Newton-le-Willows also claimed victory at Lytham by six wickets and moved into second place in the table - six points adrift of Highfield.

Batting first, the Seasiders were bowled out for 77 (Chambers 5-13, Walkden 3-10) before Newton reached their target for the loss of only four wickets (Lyon 17).

The visitors took first knock and were dismissed for 79 (Antoine 4-13) and in response Town crossed the winning line with three wickets to spare.

In division two, Sutton were hammered by Maghull at Old Hall Field where the home team smashed a formidable total of 230-9 declared (Oldfield 5-69) and then dismissed the St Helens outfit for 60

Local 2nd XI results - premier division: Newton-le--Willows 65 Ormskirk 66-4. Division one: Rainhill 156 Birkenhead Park 157-5. Division two: Hightown St Mary's 135 St Helens Town 136-1. Sutton v Norley Hall (abandoned due to waterlogged outfield).

First XI fixtures for Saturday - premier division: Bootle v Southport and Birkdale, Formby v Rainhill, Leigh v Orrell Red Triangle, Northern v Ormskirk, Sefton Park v Wigan.

Division one: Ainsdale v Liverpool, Birkenhead Park v Northop Hall, Colwyn Bay v Rainford, Fleetwood Hesketh v Lytham, Highfield v St Helens Town, Newton-le-Willows v Old Xaverians.

Second division: Hightown St Mary's v Maghull, Parkfield Liscard v Caldy, Southport Trinity v Norley Hall, Sutton v Spring View, Wavertree v Alder.

Second XI fixtures - premier division: Liverpool v Formby, Lytham v Newton-le-Willows, New Brighton v Wallasey, Ormskirk v Bootle, Orrell Red Triangle v Sefton Park, Southport and Birkdale v Northern.

Division one: Northop Hall v Colwyn Bay, Old Xaverians v Wavertree, Rainford v Birkenhead Park, Rainhill v Ainsdale, Spring View v Highfield, Wigan v Leigh.