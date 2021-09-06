Rainhill suffer crushing defeat against title favourites Northern

Local cricket round-up

Saturday's crushing 111 run home defeat at the hands of red-hot championship favourites Northern was their fifth game without a win and need to turn form around quickly if they are to secure a place in next season's lucrative Lancashire Knockout Cup.

Northern, who batted first, set a challenging total of 220-6 declared - Clark blasting 122 and Snow 59 in a stand of 154.

The hosts toiled in the field to restrict the onslaught with Lowrie (3-46), O'Toole (1-42) and Atkinson (1-42 ) claiming the wickets, but in reply Rainhill were dismissed for 109 (Sephton 6-58 and Maddocks 4-41).

Only Higham (40) and Kershaw (20) showed any real resistance with the bat in what was arguably one of the local club's poorest performances of the season.

Leaders Newton-le-Willows cruised to a comfortable eight wicket win at Fleetwood Hesketh in division one and are odds-on favourites to claim the crown,

The Southport side batted first and were dismissed for a paltry 105 (Sarta 6-39) before the visitors knocked off the necessary runs for the loss of only two wickets (B Walken 77 n.o. and Chambers 19 n.o.).

Rainford are also chasing promotion and currently lie in third place following their latest victory over Northop Hall at Church Road.

The home side took first knock and were bowled out for 164 (Threlkeld 61) and then dismissed the visitors for 135 (Dotters 5-54 and Davies 3-49).

St Helens Town are still entrenched at the bottom of the table after a crushing 151 run home defeat against Colwyn Bay.

Batting first, the Welsh side hammered 225-5 declared and then ousted their opponents for 74.

In division two, Sutton had a four wicket success at Norley Hall where the hosts scored 142 (Scott 6-38 and Oldfield 3-55) and in reply the New Street boys hammered 145-6.

Other results Involving local 2nd Xls - premier division: Newton-le-Willows 83 Sefton Park 84-7. First Division: Colwyn 188-8 Rainhill 157-9 (draw), Northop 241-6 Rainford 192-6 (draw). Second division: Sutton 88 Alder 89-9.

Fixtures for Saturday - ECB premier division: Bootle v Ormskirk, Formby v Orrell Red Triangle, Leigh v Wigan, Northern v New Brighton, Sefton Park v Southport and Birkdale, Wallasey v Rainhill.

First division: Ainsdale v Old Xaverians, Birkenhead Park v St Helens Town, Colwyn Bay v Northop Hall, Fleetwood Hesketh v Rainford, Highfield v Liverpool, Newton--le-Willows v Lytham.

Second division: Hightown St Mary's v Norley Hall,Parkfield Liscard v Prestatyn, Southport Trinity v Alder, Sutton v Maghull, Wavertree v Caldy.

Second XI fixtures - premier division: Liverpool v Northern, Lytham v Sefton Park , New Brighton v Formby, Ormsikirk v Newton-le-Willows, Southport and Birkdale v Bootle.

First division: Northop Hall v Leigh, Old Xaverians v Highfield, Rainford v Colwyn Bay, Rainhill v Birkenhead Park, Spring View v Ainsdale, Wigan v Wavertree.