Rainhill maintain winning run with victory over Southport & Birkdale

Rainhill Cricket Club extended their unbeaten run to five matches

They currently lie in third spot, 50 points adrift of leaders Northern and 27 behind Leigh but with a maximum of 25 points available in certain circumstances the lead can quickly change hands.

Rainhill's growing confidence was evident on Saturday when, being asked to take first knock, they plundered 225-5 declared in which on-song McGladdery (71) scored his fifth half-century of the season and the belligerent Procter weighed-in with 61 not out, including seven fours and a couple of sixes.

Rotheram (33) and Higham (28 n.o.) also added to the Seasiders woe - and it got worse when they went in to bat at Victoria Terrace.

Despite a valiant attempt to turn the tide, they simply had no answer to the host's tight and accurate bowling and were dismissed for 93 (Procter 4-20, Lowrie 3-29).

In division one, third-placed Newton-le-Willows slipped to a five wicket home defeat at the hands of Birkenhead Park.

Newton, batting first, posted a total of 173 with B. Walkden hitting 50, Lyon 29 and Chambers 28, but Park replied in a positive manner with Foster's unbeaten 70 steering them to a match-winning total of 176-5, while the two remaining matches involving local clubs ended in draws.

Rainford, batting first at Liverpool, smashed 220-6 declared (Login 72, Potter 44, Threlkeld 32, Dotters 31) and in reply the Merseysiders had reached 134-7 when stumps were drawn (Dotters 4-37, Davies 3-30).

It was a similar scenario at Old Xaverians, where St Helens Town also shared the points on offer. Town, who batted first, scored 186-9 declared (Roberts 34, L. Gaskell 29, Donnelly 28) and the home aide responded with 146-8 (J.Davies 5-41).

In division two, mid-table Sutton earned a 43 runs victory over Hightown St Mary's at New Street. Onion (79), Noctor (32) and Oldfield (32 n.o.) paved the way for a total of 203- 9 declared and then Noctor grabbed 3-22 as St Mary's were toppled for 150.

Second XI results involving local clubs - Premier division: Formby 187-9 declared Newton-le-Willows 190-6.

Division one: Old Xaverians 149 all out Rainford 110 all out, Spring View 205-8 declared Rainhill 206-6.

Division two: St Helens Town 183 all out Maghull 84 all out.

Fixtures for Saturday - premier division: Ormskirk v Rainhill, Bootle v Orrell Red Triangle, Formby v Leigh, Northern v Wigan, Southport and Birkdale v New Brighton, Wallasey v Sefton Park.

First division: Ainsdale v Newton-le-Willows, Birkenhead Park v Lytham, Colwyn Bay v Old Xaverians, Highfield v Fleetwood Hesketh, Northop Hall v Liverpool, Rainford v St Helens Town.

Division two: Caldy v Spring View, Hightown St Mary's v Southport Trinity, Parkfield Liscard v Norley Hall, Prestatyn v Maghull, Sutton v Wavertree.

Second XI matches - premier division: Liverpool v Southport and Birkdale, Lytham v Northern, New Brighton v Ormskirk, Newton-le-Willows v Wallasey, Orrell Red Triangle v Bootle, Sefton Park v Formby.

Division one: Leigh v Highfield, Old Xaverians v Colwyn Bay, Rainhill v Rainford, Spring View v Northop Hall.