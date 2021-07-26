Rainhill keep on heels of leaders with win over Sefton Park

Rainhill kept on the shirt-tails of table-topping Northern in the premier division of the Love Lane Liverpool Cricket Competition on Saturday.

Both clubs won their fixtures in a comprehensive manner with the local lads collecting 25 points from a home game against Sefton Park and the Crosby outfit picking up 24 at the expense of Southport and Birkdale.

It still means that Northern have a healthy 49 point advantage over Rainhill and a 50 point lead over third-placed Wallasey but with eight matches remaining anything can happen.

Newton-le-Willows are setting the pace in the first division and at the weekend had an emphatic victory over St Helens Town at Ruskin Drive.

The visitors, batting first, posted a total of 193-8 (Lyon 44, Sartaj 34, I. Walkden 32 not out, Chambers 34; Gaskell 4-31) and in reply Town were dismissed for 131 (Gaskell 44, Beilby 20; Donahue 4-42, B. Walkden 3-6).

Third-placed Rainford kept their promotion hopes alive following a 67 run home victory over Birkenhead Park.

The hosts batted first and scored 219, thanks to contributions from Bailey (47), Shuttleworth (39), Login (35). Potter (27) and Dotters (23) and in response Park were all out for 152 (Dotters 4-44, Davies 4-43).

Sutton's Smith hit a sparkling 91 and York smashed 71 in a blistering 121 run first wicket stand against homesters, Parkfield Liscard, in division two.

It enabled the New Street boys to reach 268-8 declared and then dismiss Liscard for 160 (Dodd 4-44, Oldfield 3-47).

Second XI results - premier division: Orrell Red Triangle 217-5 declared, Newton-le-Willows 193.

First division: Rainford 236-6 Highfield 214 all out. Wavertree 221-5 declared Rainhill 162-5 (drawn match).

Second division: Caldy 187-8 Sutton 48.

Local fixtures for Saturday - premier division: Leigh v Rainhill.

First division: Ainsdale v St Helens Town, Lytham v Rainford, Newton-le-Willows v Liverpool. Second division: Sutton v Prestatyn.