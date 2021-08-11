Rainford claim dramatic win against Birkenhead Park

The bad weather wreaked havoc with the ECB Liverpool Cricket Competition at the weekend

The premier division clash between Southport and Birkdale and title challengers Rainhill at Trafalgar Road fell into the latter category and ended with both collecting five points.

Rainhill, who batted first, posted a total of 200-5 declared (McGladdery 59, Atkinson 37, Kershaw 35, Higham 23) but the hosts had only reached 26-1 in reply before the heavens opened and ruled out any more play.

It's already looking like a three-horse race in the premier division between Rainhill, leaders Northern and Wallasey but with a maximum of 25 points available per match anything can happen in the next few weeks.

Rainford's first division home match against Liverpool was also postponed due to the weather but they made up for the disappointment by defeating Birkenhead Park at Prenton 24 hours later in what turned out to be a dramatic finale..

Park took first use of the crease and posted a score of 180-9 declared (Davies 5-72, Dotters 2-65, Login 1-2, Fenney 1-16) and in reply the visitors squeezed home with the last pair at the wicket, thanks mainly to a flamboyant knock of 88 from Login.

It gave Rainford a realistic chance of promotion but table-toppers Newton-le-Willows,whose weekend game was a victim of the weather, are still on course to be crowned champions,

Fixtures for Saturday - premier division: Leigh v Formby, New Brighton v Southport and Birkdale, Orrell Red Triangle v Bootle, Rainhill v Ormskirk, Sefton Park v Wallasey, Wigan v Northern.

First division: Fleetwood Hesketh v Highfield, Liverpool v Northop Hall, Lytham v Birkenhead Park, Newton-le-Willows v Ainsdale, St Helens Town v Rainford.

Second division: Maghull v Prestatyn, Norley Hall v Parkfield Liscard, Southport Trinity v Hightown St Mary's, Spring View v Caldy,Wavertree v Sutton.

Second XI - premier division: Bootle v Orrell Red Triangle, Formby v Sefton Park, Northern v Lytham, Ormskirk v New Brighton, Southport and Birkdale v Liverpool, Wallasey v Newton-le-Willows.

First division: Ainsdale v Wavertree, Birkenhead Park v Wigan, Colwyn Bay v Old Xaverians, Highfield v Leigh, Northop Hall v Spring View, Rainford v Rainhill.