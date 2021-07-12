Rainford and Newton-le-Willows in promotion hunt

Local first division clubs, Newton-le-Willows and Rainford, both won on Saturday to keep the pressure on leaders Ainsdale and their current nearest challengers, Highfield.

Highfield were, in fact, toppled on their visit to fellow title seekers Rainford in a match which has blown the championship battle wide open.

The Church Road outfit won much easier than expected - dismissing the Wiganers for 99 (Dotter 4-46, Davies 4-30) and knocked off the runs for the loss of only four wickets (Agawol and Potter 23 apiece) .

But Newton-le-Willows endured a much tougher challenge at Colwyn Bay in a low scoring encounter.

The Welsh club batted first and due to fine bowling bowling from Paterl (5-21) and Sartaj (4-32) were back in the 'sheds' for a meagre 94.

In reply, the visitors also struggled with the bat, only to be rescued by an unbeaten 38 from by Walkden and support from I. Lyon (23) as they finished on 95-6.

The top of the table now reads: Ainsdale 167 points, Highfield 165, Newton-le-Willows 164 and Rainford 150.

In the premier division, Rainhill shared five points in a rain-affected home draw against Orrell Red Triangle.

The visitors batted first and posted a total of 187-7 declared (Kelly 4-63, Edmundson 1-13, Atkinson 1-39) and when stumps were drawn the hosts had reached 13-1.

Seventh-placed Sutton suffered a five wicket setback at title-chasing Caldy in division two where they batted first and were dismissed for 158.

It looked a challenging total but the host replied with 159-5.

Local second XI results - premier division: Old Xaverians 108 Rainhill 69-3 (draw). First division: Rainford 144 Wigan 28-0 (draw).

Second division: St Helens Town 57 Southport Trinity 59-1.

Fixtures for Saturday - premier division: Formby v Bootle, Leigh v Ormskirk, Orrell Red Triangle v Southport and Birkdale, Sefton Park v New Brighton, Wallasey v Northern, Wigan v Rainhill.

First division: Ainsdale v Colwyn Bay, Fleetwood Hesketh v St Helens Town, Highfield v Birkenhead Park, Lytham v Liverpool, Newton-le-Willows v Northop Hall, Old Xaverians v Rainford.

Sunday: Birkenhead Park v Rainford, Newton-le-Willows v Colwyn Bay.

Second division (Saturday): Alder v Maghull, Hightown St Mary's v Parkfield Liscard, Norley Hall v Caldy, Southport Trinity v Prestatyn, Wavertree v Spring View.

Second XI fixtures - premier division: Bootle v Formby, Liverpool v Lytham v New Brighton v Orrell Red Triangle, Northern v Newton-le Willows, Ormskirk v Wallasey, Southport and Birkdale v Sefton Park.

First division: Birkenhead Park v Leigh, Colwyn Bay v Ainsdale, Northop Hall v Highfield, Rainford v Wavertree, Rainhill v Wigan, Spring View v Old Xaverians.

Second division (Saturday): Caldy v Fleetwood Hesketh, Maghull v Alder, Parkfield Liscard v Hightown St Mary's, Prestatyn v Sutton, St Helens Town v Norley Hall.