Quarter final disappointment for Michael Smith at World Matchplay

Michael Smith fell at the quarter final hurdle in the Betfred World Darts Matchplay. Picture: Lawrence Lustic pdctv.com

Wright said: ''Michael wasn't at his best tonight but possesses the ability to go right to the top.''

The 30-year-old from St Helens can have no complaints about his 16-7 defeat against the former world champion who reeled off a plethora of successful legs mid-match and never looked back.

'Snakebite' gained the early initiative by establishing a 5-2 advantage before Smith reduced the deficit to 6-4 and looked set to stage a comeback.

But a purple patch, in which Wright plundered seven legs on the trot, gave him an unassailable lead.