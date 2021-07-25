Quarter final disappointment for Michael Smith at World Matchplay
Michael Smith fell at the quarter final hurdle in the Betfred World Darts Matchplay at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool on Friday and then was told by his conqueror, Peter Wright, that one day he would be the best on the planet in his sport.
Wright said: ''Michael wasn't at his best tonight but possesses the ability to go right to the top.''
The 30-year-old from St Helens can have no complaints about his 16-7 defeat against the former world champion who reeled off a plethora of successful legs mid-match and never looked back.
'Snakebite' gained the early initiative by establishing a 5-2 advantage before Smith reduced the deficit to 6-4 and looked set to stage a comeback.
But a purple patch, in which Wright plundered seven legs on the trot, gave him an unassailable lead.
Wright will take on Dimitri van den Bergh in today’s final after defeating old rival Michael van Gerwen 17-10 in the semi-final, while Van den Bergh came from behind to defeat Krzysztof Ratajski 17-9.