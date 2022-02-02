Peter Wright first up for Michael Smith in Premier League opener

Michael Smith

It is a repeat of the world championship final earlier last month between St Helens' Michael Smith and Scot Peter Wright which the latter won 7-5.

Smith made no secret of his disappointment at being left out of last year's Premier League, but 'Bully Boy' reaffirmed his credentials with a stunning display at the world championship, obliterating the record for most maximums in a tournament.

The 31-year-old is one of the most prodigious talents in the sport and given the way he has matured over the last 12 months, you feel he is on the cusp of achieving something special. Could that start with a maiden Premier League crown?

But it is arguably the toughest tournament to win and all eight players are capable of lifting the crown.

Tomorrow's full line-up is: Jonny Clayton v Joe Cullen, Michael Smith v Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price v James Wade, Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson .