Oman looks a world beater at Chester on Saturday

Chester racecourse.

The going is currently Good to Firm and the weather forecast is dry for the meeting. The first race gets underway at 1.40pm and culminates at 4.30pm. We have previewed the action with our runner by runner guide.

1.40pm Handicap (5f). Selection: Havagomecca

Rebel At Dawn returned to form in fine style when scoring in comfortable fashion at Nottingham in June and commands respect despite having to shoulder top-weight. Virigina Plane scored at Lingfield in May and shaped well on his return to turf at Goodwood last time out, but Havagomecca could be the progressive horse in the line-up. The three-year-old got her act together to score at Haydock last month and a 7lb rise looks fair.

2.10pm Handicap (6f). Selection: Look Out Louis

Lots of the runners in this event boast course and distance form, including Sir Maximilian who has the services of the self-acclaimed King of Chester Franny Norton. However, Look Out Louis makes appeal given his solid profile. The five-year-old was successful at Wetherby in April and whilst he failed to back that up when only third at Redcar last time out, there is more improvement to come from the son of Harbour Watch in this event.

2.45pm Handicap (1m 4f). Selection: Psyche

An interesting event. Psyche was ultimately disappointing for Jessica Harrington in Ireland, but was not disgraced when second at Brighton in May and gets the vote.

3.20pm Handicap (1m 4f). Selection: Oman

The feature race of the day with seven runners going to post for the £30,000 event. Side Shot represents John and Thady Gosden but was bitterly disappointing when fourth at Haydock last time out. With that in mind, Oman gets the vote. He was third on handicap debut at Haydock, but the ground was testing that day and back on a quicker surface he is of interest. Mark Johnston runs three, headed by course and distance winner Love Is Golden and Glen Again who was second at Musselburgh last week. His trio are completed by Military Two Step who was second last time out. The field is completed by Classic Lord and Man Of Riddles.

3.55pm Novice Stakes (6f). Selection: Robjon

Robjon makes appeal here. The two-year-old was successful on debut and has not been disgraced in two runs since. His form last time out when second to subsequent Listed scorer Tipperary sunset looks rock-solid and he can regain the winning thread in this event.

4.30pm Handicap (1m 2f). Selection: Maori Knight

Trained by Richard Hughes, Maori Knight scored in good style under Jamie Spencer at Chelmsford in May and has been raised 4lb for that win. The son of Camelot remains unexposed, despite having not won on turf in seven starts. However, now he has got his head in front, confidence may be high and he is taken to continue his upward progression with victory in the finale.