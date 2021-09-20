Newton-le-Willows claim promotion as they land first division title

Local cricket round-up

The battle for the first division championship and runners-up berth went down to the wire with Newton-le-Willows' five wicket victory against Rainford ensured top spot ahead of Birkenhead Park.

It was potentially a nerve-racking finale to look forward to at Crown East but Rainford failed to rise to the occasion and suffered a comprehensive defeat.

The visitors were dismissed for a paltry 85 in 27.5 overs, despite an unbeaten knock of 46 by Shuttleworth, but his team-mates failed to master the bowling of Sarta (5-30), Patel (3-17) and Walkden (2-24).

It didn't look a challenging target and although they lost five wickets in reply, Newton-le-Willows were helped over the white line by an unbeaten knock of 29 from Donohue.

At the other end of the scale, it was a disappointing day for St Helens Town who finished bottom of the table and suffered relegation.

No other local teams were among the honours at the end of the campaign which earlier in the year was threatened by Covid-19, but league officials and the clubs themselves worked extremely hard to keep the season afloat.