Newton-le-Willows and Rainford in battle for division one title

Cricket round-up

Depending on the result and the outcome of the clash between second-placed Birkenhead Park and Old Xaverians the destiny of the crown will be decided - and let's hope the weather doesn't intervene.

Newton blew their chance of claiming the title at the weekend when they were on the receiving end of a surprise two run home defeat against Lytham.

The Seasiders batted first and posted a meagre total of 112 (Patel 5-44 and Sarta 4-21) and it looked as if on-song Newton would romp home.

But like their opponents, they failed with the bat and were shot out for 110, in which only Walkden (35) and Patel (20) troubled the bowlers.

Birkenhead Park cashed-in on the situation by earning an eight wicket triumph at the expense of bottom of the table St Helens Town and Rainford did likewise to keep in contention following a comfortable victory at Fleetwood Hesketh where Davies returned figures of 6-40 and Dotters 4-16.

It leaves Newton-le-Willows on 317 points, Birkenhead Park on 309 and Rainford on 300 going into the final fixture of the campaign with everything to play for.

Northern claimed the premier division title after a three wicket win over New Brighton in their penultimate fixture but the best Rainhill can achieve after a 97 run defeat at Wallasey is possibly fourth or fifth position.

Second XI results involving local clubs - premier division: Ormskirk 106 Newton-le-Willows 107-1. First division: Rainford 21 Colwyn Bay 22-1, Birkenhead Park 200-6 declared Rainhill 175 all out.

Second division: Hightown St Mary's 155-8 declared St Helens Town 156-4.

Fixtures for Saturday - premier division: Bootle v Rainhill, Formby v Sefton Park, Leigh v Southport and Birkdale, Northern v Orrell Red Triangle,Ormskirk v New Brighton, Wallasey v Wigan.

First division: Ainsdale v Fleetwood Hesketh, Birkenhead Park v Old Xaverians, Colwyn Bay v Liverpool, Highfield v Lytham, Newton-le-Willows v Rainford, Northop Hall v St Helens Town.

Second division: Caldy v Southport Trinity, Hightown St Mary's v Wavertree, Parkfield Liscard v Spring View, Sutton v Alder.

Second XI fixtures - premier division: Liverpool v Ormskirk, Lytham v Formby, New Brighton v Bootle, Orrell Red Triangle v Northern, Sefton Park v Wallasey, Southport and Birkdale v Newton-le-Willows.

First division: Old Xaverians v Birkenhead Park, Rainford v Leigh, Rainhill v Northop Hall, Spring View v Colwyn Bay, Wavertree v Highfield, Wigan v Ainsdale.