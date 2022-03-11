Michael van Gerwen offers support to Michael Smith after social media abuse

Three-times world darts champion Michael van Gerwen has leapt to the defence of fellow pro Michael Smith in the face of provocative and offensive messages on social media.

Michael van Gerwen after his win over Michael Smith in the Premier League. Picture: pdc.tv

The 31-year-old St Helens arrowsmith, who has still to win a major TV after several near misses, lost 11-10 to Danny Noppert in the final of the Cazoo Open a couple of weeks ago and became a victim of a group of despicable and totally out of order trolls.

Among things they said was he possessed no bottle in big finals and even used a picture of him inside a milk bottle.

But Dutchman Van Gerwen said after beating Smith 6-4 in the fifth round final of the Premier League in Brighton last night (Thursday): ''Michael is one of the best players on the world stage and I believe he will eventually win at least one major title in the future.

"He's too good not to do so.The abuse is totally unwarranted and I hope it doesn't affect his game.''

