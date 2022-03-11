Michael van Gerwen offers support to Michael Smith after social media abuse

Michael van Gerwen after his win over Michael Smith in the Premier League. Picture: pdc.tv

The 31-year-old St Helens arrowsmith, who has still to win a major TV after several near misses, lost 11-10 to Danny Noppert in the final of the Cazoo Open a couple of weeks ago and became a victim of a group of despicable and totally out of order trolls.

Among things they said was he possessed no bottle in big finals and even used a picture of him inside a milk bottle.

But Dutchman Van Gerwen said after beating Smith 6-4 in the fifth round final of the Premier League in Brighton last night (Thursday): ''Michael is one of the best players on the world stage and I believe he will eventually win at least one major title in the future.

