Michael van Gerwen offers support to Michael Smith after social media abuse
Three-times world darts champion Michael van Gerwen has leapt to the defence of fellow pro Michael Smith in the face of provocative and offensive messages on social media.
The 31-year-old St Helens arrowsmith, who has still to win a major TV after several near misses, lost 11-10 to Danny Noppert in the final of the Cazoo Open a couple of weeks ago and became a victim of a group of despicable and totally out of order trolls.
Among things they said was he possessed no bottle in big finals and even used a picture of him inside a milk bottle.
But Dutchman Van Gerwen said after beating Smith 6-4 in the fifth round final of the Premier League in Brighton last night (Thursday): ''Michael is one of the best players on the world stage and I believe he will eventually win at least one major title in the future.
"He's too good not to do so.The abuse is totally unwarranted and I hope it doesn't affect his game.''