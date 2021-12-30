Michael Smith wins epic world championship clash

Michael Smith reacts to the win against Jonny Clayton at The William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace

Local darting hero Michael Smith had everyone on a knife edge as he KO'd Welshman Jonny Clayton in the William Hill World Championship and now meets title holder Gerwyn Price for a spot in the semi-final.

The scoring of both players was staggering from start to finish with 25 180s, the ascendancy swinging back and forth like the pendulum of a grandfather clock, and ending on a tiebreaker.

Victor Smith, who finished with an average of 99.86, said: ''Jonny is a class act but I kept reminding myself that I possessed the game to beat anyone.''

Bully Boy added: ''There is still a long way to go in the competition but I won't get carried away with tonight's success.

''In the past, I have probably been guilty of wanting it too much but I'm not making that mistake this year and will continue to concentrate on my darts and see how far my attitude takes me.''