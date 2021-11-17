Michael Smith tops group in Grand Slam of Darts
Michael Smith swept into the knockout stage of the £500,000 Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts at Wolverhampton last night (Tuesday) as an unbeaten group leader and now faces Joe Cullen in a bid to reach the last eight tomorrow night (Thursday).
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 10:41 am
The St Helens ace of the oche followed victories over former world champions Raymond Van Barneveld (5-4) and Gary Anderson (5-2) and also brushed aside Brighton's Joe Davis 5-3.
But last night's performance against Davis fell below his usual standard and he won't need reminding he will have to play much better in his next game.
Smith surged into a 4-1 lead against the southerner before Davis cut the deficit to 4-3 but the local lad raised his game when it mattered most, finishing on 180 and double 20.