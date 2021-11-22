Michael Smith suffers frustrating semi-final loss in Grand Slam

Disappointment for Michael Smith in the Grand Slam of Darts. Picture: pdc.tv

The St Helens ace looked on course for a relatively easy win in his semi-final clash with world no. 2 Peter Wright when leading 12-8 - and deservedly so.

But the wheels suddenly fell off Smith's bike and Snakebite, who up to that point had been second best, turned on the heat and amazingly won eight legs on the bounce to clinch a 16-12 victory.

It was tough on Bully Boy, who had been great value for his early advantage and during that period had bossed the exchanges, scoring 10 maximums.

But Wright returned the compliments, starting his sensational comeback which included eight maximums and an average of well in excess of a 100 to storm into the final where he was blitzed 16-8 by world champion Gerwyn Price of Wales.