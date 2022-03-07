Michael Smith suffers another heartbreaking final defeat in UK Open
Michael Smith once more failed to get the monkey off his back, suffering a heart-breaking 11-10 defeat to Dutchman Danny Noppert in a gripping Cazoo UK Open final at Minehead last night (Sunday)
The 31-year old lad from St Helens - a two-times world championship runner-up - was red-hot favourite to lift his first major TV title in eight attempts but faltered at the last hurdle.
But it still produced a nerve-tingling finale in which Bully Boy seemed to be moving a step closer to the title when leading 10-9, only to miss a match dart at bullseye to let Noppert off the hook.
The Dutchman then pinned a crucial double four to hold throw before firing-in a 180 on his way to a 13-dart break to claim the title.
Smith was left disappointed and dejected after his defeat, saying: "I was trying too hard to win, fair play to Danny. It's yet another final loss and very hard to take.
"I can only blame myself, my doubles were awful and my scoring was bad."
Smith came close to a perfect weekend in Somerset, having hit a nine-darter on Saturday.
Despite the defeat, he moves up to fourth on the PDC Order of Merit courtesy of the £40,000 runner-up prize.