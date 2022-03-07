Michael Smith suffers another heartbreaking final defeat in UK Open

Michael Smith suffered more final agony. Picture: pcd.tv

The 31-year old lad from St Helens - a two-times world championship runner-up - was red-hot favourite to lift his first major TV title in eight attempts but faltered at the last hurdle.

But it still produced a nerve-tingling finale in which Bully Boy seemed to be moving a step closer to the title when leading 10-9, only to miss a match dart at bullseye to let Noppert off the hook.

The Dutchman then pinned a crucial double four to hold throw before firing-in a 180 on his way to a 13-dart break to claim the title.

Smith was left disappointed and dejected after his defeat, saying: "I was trying too hard to win, fair play to Danny. It's yet another final loss and very hard to take.

"I can only blame myself, my doubles were awful and my scoring was bad."

Smith came close to a perfect weekend in Somerset, having hit a nine-darter on Saturday.