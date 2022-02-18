Michael Smith still searching for Premier League points

Michael Smith lost to Gerwyn Price in the Premier League. Picture: pdc.tv

The St Helens arrowsmith crashed to a 6-3 defeat against former world champion Gerwyn Price of Wales in Belfast last night (Thursday) and it followed similar setbacks at the hands of current world champion Peter Wright and Welshman Jonny Clayton in previous weeks.

Bully Boy will be hoping to turn the corner when he faces Bradford's Joe Cullen in Exeter next Thursday, but the ultra-competitive league tournament, which is now played under a new set of rules, is arguably the most difficult on the planet to win and choosing a victor each week is almost impossible.

Price, the world's number one, was in irresistible form against Smith on the night, finishing with an average of 108.54 and 85.7 per cent on the doubles.

Neither did Smith play too badly, winning the first leg with a 15 dart finish before Price held his throw, as well as breaking the 31-year-old local lad with an 80 checkout and went on to clinch victory.

Price then hit an incredible two nine-dart finishes on his way to beating Aldershot's James Wade 6-4 in the final.