Michael Smith still searching for first points in Premier League
Michael Smith is propping-up the Cazoo Premier League darts table after two rounds - and the only contender in the eight-man competition without a single point to his name.
He went down 6-3 to defending champion Jonny Clayton at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, last night (Thursday) with the Welshman going on to beat Bradford' s Joe Cullen 6-4 in the final.
The St Helens arrowsmith, who lost to recently-crowned world champion Peter Wright by the same margin the previous week. never really got into his stride and can have little complaint about the result which included a 142 check out by his opponent.
Things don't get any easier as next Thursday Bully Boy comes face-to-face with another player from the Valleys, former world champion Gerwyn Price in Belfast.
Other matches: Cullen v Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson v Wright, James Wade v Clayton.
Table: Clayton 8 points, Wright 5, Cullen 3, Van Gerwen, Price, Wade and Anderson 2, Smith 0.