Michael Smith still searching for first points in Premier League

Jonny Clayton triumphed in Liverpool. Picture: pdc.tv

He went down 6-3 to defending champion Jonny Clayton at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, last night (Thursday) with the Welshman going on to beat Bradford' s Joe Cullen 6-4 in the final.

The St Helens arrowsmith, who lost to recently-crowned world champion Peter Wright by the same margin the previous week. never really got into his stride and can have little complaint about the result which included a 142 check out by his opponent.

Things don't get any easier as next Thursday Bully Boy comes face-to-face with another player from the Valleys, former world champion Gerwyn Price in Belfast.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other matches: Cullen v Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson v Wright, James Wade v Clayton.