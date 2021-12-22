Michael Smith makes blistering start at world championships

Michael Smith. Picture: pdc.tv

It was a mind-boggling second round display from Bully Boy and had the packed arena enthralled from the moment he started the tie with a maximum and then didn't give his opponent a sniff of a chance.

Six 180s, seven 140s and 11 100s told its own story and led Smith to end the game with an average of 106.32 - the highest of the tournament to date.

Astonishingly, he also ended one leg on two double 19s and now faces either Irishman William O'Connor, or 2020 Premier League winner Glen Durrant of Middlesbrough, who meet tonight (Wednesday),

Smith, who reached the final not too long ago ago and then lost 7-3 to Michael van Gerwen, said: '' have had it rough in the last couple of years and I think I had a point to prove tonight.

''I beat Ron a few years ago in the competition and I hope that's an omen but I will go home to spend Christmas with my family and then concentrate on my next match.''