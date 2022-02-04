Michael Smith loses opening game on return to Premier League

Peter Wright defeated Michael Smith in Cardiff. Picture: pdc.tv

The St Helens arrow smith failed to win his first quarter final match against Peter Wright, who had already beaten his rival in the world championship final at the beginning of January.

The Scot again had the upper hand after losing the first leg but stormed to a comfortable 6-3 victory over 'Bully Boy' who was totally out of sorts.

It also ended Smith's hopes of collecting a maximum number of points in the new format which guarantees a winner every week - and a £10,000 bonus.

Each night of the contest features a mini-tournament of quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final.

There are quarter-final ties for 14 of the 16 league-phase evenings with fixtures for night eight and night 16 to be determined by league standings heading into each weekly showdown.

All matches will be played over a best of 11 legs format.

Ranking points will also be awarded from each night - with five to the winner, three to the runner-up and two to the semi-finalists - to form the league table from which the top four players will progress to the play-offs.

Last night's results - quarter finals: Peter Wright 6 Michael Smith 3, Gerwen Price 3 James Wade 6, Jonny Clayton 6 Joe Cullen 3, Michael van Gerwen 4 Gary Anderson 6.

Semi-finals: Clayton 6 Wade 4; Wright 6 Anderson 5. Final: Clayton 1 Wright 6.