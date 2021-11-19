Michael Smith inches off nine-darter in Grand Slam win

Michael Smith defeated Bradford's Joe Cullen 10-5. Picture: pdc.tv

Bully Boy ousted Bradford' s Joe Cullen from the tournament last night (Thursday), earning a convincing 10-5 triumph in a game when both players were guilty of missing far too many doubles and the main highlight was the St Helens' ace coming within a whisker of a nine dart finish.

Smith, still seeking a major TV title, made the better start and had a chance to go 4-1 ahead but squandered darts at double one which allowed Cullen to finally hit double 16 and stay in touch at 3-2.

The pair shared breaks following the first interval before Bully Boy regained the initiative at 4-3 and quickly extended his lead to 6-4. A double five with one dart in hand enabled the local lad to move 7-5 in front, thanks to sinking tops and double nine.