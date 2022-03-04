Michael Smith gets off the mark in Premier League

Michael Smith defeated Joe Cullen in the Premier League. Picture: pdc.tv

It still leaves him at the bottom of the table after round four of the revamped competition but his thrilling 6-5 victory over Bradford's Joe Cullen is hopefully a step in the right direction and will give him renewed confidence.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old local lad led 3-2 at one stage - all on throw - but when the Yorkshireman hit a stunning 145 finish, it could have signalled a change of fortune.

But Smith kept his cool and eased his way into the semi-final where he lost 6-2 to the eventual winner, three-times world champion Michael van Gerwen, who went on to whitewash Peter Wright in the final.