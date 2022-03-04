Michael Smith gets off the mark in Premier League
Michael Smith posted his first two points on the scoreboard in round four of the Cazoo Premier Darts League in Exeter last night (Thursday).
It still leaves him at the bottom of the table after round four of the revamped competition but his thrilling 6-5 victory over Bradford's Joe Cullen is hopefully a step in the right direction and will give him renewed confidence.
The 31-year-old local lad led 3-2 at one stage - all on throw - but when the Yorkshireman hit a stunning 145 finish, it could have signalled a change of fortune.
But Smith kept his cool and eased his way into the semi-final where he lost 6-2 to the eventual winner, three-times world champion Michael van Gerwen, who went on to whitewash Peter Wright in the final.
Opening matches in stage five, which will be held at the Brighton Centre on Thursday, are: Wright v Jonny Clayton, Van Gerwen v James Wade, Gary Anderson v Smith, Cullen v Gerwyn Price.