Michael Smith faces familiar foe at European Championship of Darts
Michael Smith will face a familiar rival in the first round of the £500,000 Cazoo European Championship of Darts in Salzburg tomorrow (Friday).
The world's no.9 from St Helens will step on to the oche against Ryan Searle of Wellington, Somerset, who he defeated 10-7 in the early stages of the World Matchplay earlier this year and will be looking for a similar result.
The competition got underway today (Thursday) and will run until Sunday but Smith is the only local lad playing in the event - Stephen Bunting and Dave Chisnall not qualifying after failing to reach the top 32 in the 2021 European Order of Merit.
However, there is plenty more silverware on offer to all players ahead of the biggest event in the darts calendar - the World Championships which starts in mid-December at the Alexandra Palace, London.