Michael Smith faces familiar foe at European Championship of Darts

Michael Smith

The world's no.9 from St Helens will step on to the oche against Ryan Searle of Wellington, Somerset, who he defeated 10-7 in the early stages of the World Matchplay earlier this year and will be looking for a similar result.

The competition got underway today (Thursday) and will run until Sunday but Smith is the only local lad playing in the event - Stephen Bunting and Dave Chisnall not qualifying after failing to reach the top 32 in the 2021 European Order of Merit.