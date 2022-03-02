Michael Smith aims to get off the mark in Premier League
Michael Smith will be hoping to put his first points on the board when the Cazoo Premier Darts League resumes in Exeter on Thursday night.
Smith faces Bradford's Joe Cullen - a newcomer to the competition this year - and will be determined to start a winning streak after being beaten 6-3 in previous rounds by world champion Peter Wright, holder Jonny Clayton and the latter's Welsh colleague, Gerwyn Price.
It's a tough challenge for the 31-year-old from St Helens and comes a few days before he competes in the Cazoo UK Open at Butlin's, Minehead, where he is joined in the top 32 by local lads, Dave Chisnall and Stephen Bunting.
First prize in a lucrative tournament is £100,000 with a total of £450,000 up for grabs.
Matches will be played from Friday to Sunday.