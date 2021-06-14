McGladdery century steers Rainhill to win over leaders Northern

Tyler McGladdery smashed an unbeaten 120 as Rainhill toppled Liverpool Cricket Competition premier division leaders Northern

The opener, who has been in a rich vein of batting form this season, held the innings together as the visitors successfully negotiated Northern's total of 240-3 declared and picked up 20 much-needed points in a bid to make up lost ground in the title race.

The target set by the hosts looked formidable but thanks to McGladdery and the support of Atkinson (31), Edmundson (27) and Clarke (20) Rainhill provided all the answers. storming to an eight wicket win in a tense and nerve-tingling finale.

In the first division, St Helens Town were also involved in a match where a century was scored but by the opposition.

Colwyn Bay's Campion hammered 114 not out in a total of 229-8 declared (Gaskell 4-37) and in reply lowly Town finished on 183-8 (Davies 62 no, Roberts 24, Donnelly 22), picking up seven points from a drawn fixture.

Title-chasing Newton-le-Willows were in emphatic form against Fleetwood Hesketh at Crow Lane East, cruising to victory by nearly 100 runs.

The hosts, batting first, posted a total of 204 (I. Walkden 40, Sartaj 39, Chambers 34 no, McDonnell 22) and then dismissed the Sea Cop outfit for 110 (Pastel 3-20, Chambers 3-28).

Rainford's Dotters was another centurion on the day, blasting 102 at Northop Hall and along with Mistry (43) ensuring the local side came away with a draw.

The homesters, who took first knock, smashed their way to 252-8 declared (Kenny 88, Hodgson 75, Dotters 4-89, Birkett 4-81) and when stumps were drawn Rainford had reached 200-8 and collected eight points from a draw.

In division two, Sutton had a comfortable six wicket win over Norley Hall at New Street.

The Wigan side batted first and posted a tota of 120 (Oldfield 4-36) and then knocked of the runs for the loss off only four wickets (Noctor 51, Melling 21).

Second XI results - premier division: Sefton Park182-9 Newton-le-Willows 184-4 (Newton won by six wickets).

First division: Northop Hall 173 all out Rainford 96 all out (Northop Hall won by 77 runs), Rainhill 125 Colwyn Bay 126-3 (Colwyn Bay won by seven wickets).

Second division: Sutton 123 all out Alder 124-7 (Alder won by three wickets).

Premier division fixtures for Saturday: Bootle v Wigan, Fornby v Southport and Birkdale, Leigh v Wallasey New Brighton v Rainhill, Orrell Red Triangle v Sefton Park v Northern.

First division: Ainsdale v Rainford, Colwyn Bay v Lytham, Fleetwood Hesketh v Birkenhead Park, Newton-le-Willows v Highfield, Xaverians v Northop Hall, St Helens Town v Liverpool.

Second division: Hightown St Mary's v Caldy, Norley Hall v Prestatyn, Parkfield Liscard v Alder, Southport Trinity v Sutton, Spring View v Maghull.

Second XI fixtures - premier division: Liverpool v Newton-le-Willows, Lytham v Bootle, Northern v Sefton Park, Ormskirk v Orrell Red Triangle Southport and Birkdale v New Brighton Wallasey v Formby.

First division: Old Xaverians v Ainsdale, Rainford v Northop Hall, Raihill v Colwyn Bay, Spring View v Birkenhead Park, Wavertree v Leigh, Wigan v Highfield.