Masters final heartbreak for Dave Chisnall

Dave Chisnall after his Master finals defeat. Picture: pdc.tv

The St Helens born and bred ace of the oche failed to bring home his first major TV trophy last night, going down to 32-year-old Joe Cullen of Bradford in a tension-charged final of the £2000,000 Ladbrokes Masters at Milton Keynes.

It wasn't a classic in the sense of prolific scoring with both players seemingly overcome at certain times by the pressure of the occasion and it boiled down to who held their nerve the better.

Cullen, playing in his first-ever final, won that battle in the end, but it would be fair to say that 41-year old Chizzy didn't reproduce the kind of form he showed in overcoming the challenge of former 'next door neighbour' Michael Smith and defending champion Jonny Clayton of Wales.

Chisnall, who has been runner-up in more finals than he cares to remember, vowed: "I thought Joe deserved to win but I'll be back.''

The Yorkshireman, who had been tipped for major glory in recent years, produced superb darts all weekend to defeat Daryl Gurney (6-2), Gary Anderson (10-1), Michael van Gerwen (10-7) and Jose de Sousa (11-8) before completing his career breakthrough with an 11-9 triumph over Chisnall at the Marshall Arena.

The 32-year-old was in firm control for much of the contest and also bossed the statistics with a superior 97 average compared to his opponent's 90 but he did miss 10 match darts, including four in the 18th leg and six in the 19th, before finally getting over the line in the next before an emotional celebration with his father in the crowd.

Cullen, whose mother died in October, held back the tears and let his father lift the trophy before saying: "It's amazing to win this and have my dad here by the side of me. Everyone knows what I've been through, I lost my mum in October, it's gut wrenching."

The Bradford man pockets a cheque for £60,000 and is now hoping his victory earns himself a spot in this year's Premier League line-up which is expected to be revealed this morning (Monday)

As well as boasting the higher average, Cullen also hit seven of the 12 180s in an absorbing match while he was also more clinical on the outer ring in spite of those 10 missed title darts.