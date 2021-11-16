Key league meeting for St Helens cricket clubs in Liverpool Competition

A special meeting of Liverpool Competition clubs will be held on Monday at the home of sponsors Love Lane Brewery.

Chairperson John Williams of Rainford CC said: ''A s indicated at the end of season meeting, we have now invited one member per club to be present when we will unveil the recent and results of a player survey and implications for any possible rule and regulation changes.

''In addition, we will be presenting a comprehensive series of visuals capturing the season's data on pitch markings, player/captain respect for umpires and opponents, and other collected information to put before the league's agm on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.''

One member from each club is invited to attend and they need to indicate this to Chris Weston by emailing [email protected] no later than Thursday of this week.

There is no requirement for a specific name, but if no reply is received from a club by that time, their place will be allocated to another individual involved in the league.