Kelly's seven wicket haul for Rainhill has Wigan in a spin

The local cricket scene round-up

They were able to cash-in on the defeat of leaders Northern to Wallasey and other favourable results elsewhere - the 25 point haul coming just at the right time.

It still means, however, that Rainhill trail the Crosby side by 50 points but they still have to meet at Victoria Terrace on Saturday. September 4, and what a vital match it could turn out to be in the title race.

The weekend trip to Bull Hey didn't pose too many problems as Wigan batting first, were literally left in a spin by Kelly (7-18) and eventually dismissed for a paltry 94.

It was a total which Rainhill overtook for the loss of five wickets with McGladdery's unbeaten 45 taking him beyond the 500 mark in runs scored in league fixtures this season.

In the first division,high-flyers Newton-le-Willows did their championship hopes no harm following two victories over the weekend.

On Saturday, a second wicket partnership of 133 between Walkden (105) and Lyon (73) enabled them to reach 239-4 declared before Sartja (6-78) and Walkden (3-20) did the damage with the ball, helping dismiss visitors Northop Hall for 175.

Then, on Sunday, they picked up more valuable points after a 23 run home triumph over Colwyn Bay.

Batting first, the Crow Lane East outfit reached 141 all out and then dismissed the Welshmen for 118.

Rainford earned a draw in a thrilling high-scoring encounter at Old Xaverians on Saturday.The hosts posted a total of 254-4 declared with Carroll blasting 108 not out and Dilworth scoring 73 in a third wicket partnership of 123.

But Rainford rose to the challenge and had reached 249-9 when stumps were drawn. Contributions came from right down the order - Bailey (77), Login (41), Dotters (35) and Shuttleworth (26).

St Helens Town, however, weren't as fortunate as their neighbours, going down by 67 runs to Fleetwood Hesketh at Sea Cop and currently prop up the table.

The Southport side. batting first, scored 233-8 declared with Rimmer smashing an unbeaten 101 and then ousted Town for 157 (Davies 38, Donnelly 28).

Local second team results - premier division: Northern 253-1 Newton-le-Willows 138. First division: Wavertree 192-6 Rainford 194-3, Wigan 135 Rainhill 79. Second division: Prestatyn 181 Sutton 184-2, St Helens Town129 Norley Hall 130-5.

Fixtures involving local first XI teams on Saturday - premier division: Rainhill v Sefton Park. First division: Rainford v Birkenhead Park, St Helens Town v Newton-le-Willows.

Second division: Parkfield Liscard v Sutton.