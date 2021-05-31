Kelly hat-trick in vain as Rainhill slip to defeat at Formby

Rainhill lost their second successive premier division match going down at Formby

They lost their second successive premier division match on Saturday, suffering a heavy 111 run setback at Formby and currently lie sixth in the table.

The hosts, who batted first, posted a total of 219-9 declared, in which Brown (49). Sewart (48) and Booth (45) led the way but at the same time Kelly responded for Rainhill, claiming 8-59 from19 overs, including a hat-trick.

In reply, the visitors looked comfortable at the crease early on before the innings fell apart at the seams as the score went from 91-3 to 101 all out.

Rainhill's Tyler smashed his way into the record books on Thursday night. His unbeaten 135, which included eight fours and 11 sixes from 68 deliveries, is the highest individual score ever recorded in the LDCC's section of the Natwest T20 Club competition.

It helped Rainhill post a total of 237-5, which opponents Maghull couldn't match. The previous record belonged to Leigh's Tom Foster (now with Birkenhead Park) who hit 118 in 64 balls against Highfield in 2018.

Newton-le-Willows remain hot on the heels of division one leaders Highfield following a 10 wicket drubbing of` Old Xaverians at Crow Lane East.

The visitors, who batted first, were ousted for 68 (Chambers 8-26) and then openers Walkden (31) and De Brabander (24) knocked off the necessary runs

Rainford's improving form continued in division one on the back of a five wicket triumph at Colwyn Bay.

The Welsh club batted first and were dismissed for 154 (Dotters 4-32, Curran 2-22, Davies 2-33, Lambert 1-28).

Dotters then switched from ball to bat, scoring 41 and helped by Shuttleworth's 60 not out steered the visitors home.

St Helens failed to complete a hat-trick of local division one wins, going down to pacemakers Highfield by 103 runs.

First XI fixtures for Saturday (premier division): New Brighton v Ormskirk, Orrell Red Triangle v Northern, Rainhill v Bootle, Sefton Park v Formby, Southport and Birkdale v Leigh, Wigan v Wallasey.

First division: Fleetwood Hesketh v Ainsdale Liverpool v Colwyn Bay, Lytham v Highfield, Old Xaverians v Birkenhead Park, Rainford v Newton-le-Willows, St Helens Town v Northop Hall.

Second division: Alder v Sutton, Maghull v Parkfield Liscard, Southport Trinity v Caldy, Spring View v Prestatyn, Wavertree v Hightown St Mary's.

Second XI (premier division): Bootle v New Brighton, Formby v Lytham, Newton-le-Willows v Southport and Birkdale, Northern v Orrell Red Triangle, Ormskirk v Liverpool, Wallasey v Sefton Park.

First division: Ainsdale v Wigan, Birkenhead Park v Old Xaverians, Colwyn Bay v Spring View, Highfield v Wavertree Leigh v Rainford, Northop Hall v Rainhill.

Second division: Caldy v Southport Trinity, Hightown St Mary's v Alder, Parkfield Liscard v St Helens Town, Prestatyn v Maghull, Sutton v Fleetwood Hesketh.