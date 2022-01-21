Jonbon the headline act on Peter Marsh Chase Day at Haydock

The Peter Marsh Chase on Saturday afternoon is the highlight of an excellent seven-race card at Haydock Park

The action gets underway at 12.50pm and concludes at 4.15pm. The ground at the track is currently Soft, Heavy in places and the forecast is for a dry but cloudy day at Haydock.

We have previewed the action with a look at the pick of the feature races. Take a look at more racing tipsThe feature race of the day is the £75,000 Peter Marsh Chase (2.35pm) over an extended three miles and one furlong. The 5/2 market leader is Royale Pagaille who bids to record successive victories in the race for Venetia Williams.

The eight-year-old was a stunning winner of this event 12 months ago, staying on powerfully to score in fine style. Having finished sixth in the Gold Cup, he returned to action with a respectable second in Grade One company at Haydock and he therefore has to be high on the shortlist for this contest.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord Du Mesnil is a multiple winner at Haydock over course and distance he has to be deeply respected in this event along with fellow course scores Sam’s Adventure, Sam Brown and Lake View Lad.

Other contenders include Remastered who fell when still travelling well in a big handicap at Newbury, before going on to finish second in the Tommy Whittle at Haydock last time out. Empire Steel was second at Haydock in November and was still travelling well when falling in the Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby in December.

Elsewhere on the card, one of the most exciting horses in training Jonbon takes centre-stage in the Grade Two Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle (1.25pm). The six-year-old was bought for £570,000 and is a younger brother of multiple Grade One scorer Douvan. Trained by Nicky Henderson, Jonbon is unbeaten in three starts under Rules and has impressed on both of his runs over hurdles this season.

He remains open to plenty more improvement and gets the vote to defeat Might I who chased home Jonbon’s stable companion Constitution Hill in the Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown in December. Richmond Lake, a dual winner over hurdles this term is another to note.

The New One Hurdle is a Grade Two event carrying a £75,000 prize fund at 2.00pm. Hunters Call is a classy contender who bounced back to form with victory at Bangor in November. However, ready preference is for the upwardly mobile Tommy’s Oscar.

The seven-year-old is progressing with every run and completed the hat-trick with a facile win at Musselburgh when last seen. His winning run also included Doncaster and victory oat Haydock over a shorter trip. Therefore, given his liking for the track, he is taken to come out on top in this event.

The opening Grade Two Altcar Novices’ Chase (12.50pm) is another fascinating event in which Shakem Up’Arry who was successful at Haydock last time out represents owner Harry Redknapp. However, Papa Tango Charly is unbeaten in two runs over fences and gets the vote.

Haydock Selections

12.50pm Papa Tango Charley

1.25pm Jonbon

2.00pm Tommy’s Oscar

2.35pm Royale Pagaille

3.10pm Tokyo Getaway

3.45pm Thomas Macdonagh