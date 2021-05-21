Haydock Park stages valuable Saturday meeting

A seven-race card takes centre-stage at Haydock Park on Saturday

The meeting gets underway at 1.20pm and concludes at 4.45pm. The 1.35pm, 2.25pm, 3.00pm, 3.35pm and the 4.10pm are all live on ITV4. We’ve previewed the pick of the action.

The highlight of the meeting is the £95,850 G2 Temple Stakes at 4.10pm. Seven runners go to post for the five-furlong event, including Liberty Beach, the current 15/8 favourite. John Quinn’s charge was beaten in Group company by Battaash twice last year, before finishing third in the Prix de l’Abbaye at Longchamp in October.

Interestingly, the four-year-old was a winner over seven furlongs in Listed company at Haydock last term and looks sure to play a leading role here. Liberty Beach’s main rival looks to be her stable mate Keep Busy (3/1) who was fifth in the Abbaye having previously chased home Glass Slippers in the Flying Five at the Curragh in September.

Que Amoro (7/2) was successful in Listed company at Ayr last term, before finishing second in the Nunthorpe at York in August. Michael Dods’ charge goes well fresh and is a danger along with Jabbarockie (13/2) who has won his first two starts in fine style for Eric Alston this term.

Lady In France (13/2) was fourth in the Abbaye last term and interestingly had Keep Busy behind in second when scoring at York last term. However, the five-year-old disappointed on her return to action in the Duke Of York Stakes and looks best watched here. The seven runners are completed by Ainsdale (16/1), who was third at Chester last time out and Declaring Love (25/1) who has won her last two starts.

Elsewhere on the card, a fabulous renewal of the £90,000 G2 Sandy Lane Stakes takes place at 3.35pm with 12 runners going to post for the six-furlong event. The 11/4 favourite is Dragon Symbol for Archie Watson who is currently unbeaten in four starts. The son of Cable Bay won his first three starts on the All-Weather, before impressing at Hamilton on his first turf start earlier this month.

Isabella Giles (7/1) was a dual Group-race scorer last term but has struggled to hit the same heights so far. An unlucky third at Lingfield last time out, she still looks capable of further improvement. Saint Lawrence (7/1) has filled the runner-up position on his last two starts and was a good second to Rohaan (9/1) at Ascot last month.

The Lir Jet (7/1) tasted success in the Norfolk Stakes at Ascot last term and showed he retains all of his ability when third in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury and this drop back to six furlongs looks sure to suit.

Others who warrant a mention include Mujbar (8/1) who was eighth in the Greenham on his reappearance and Method (8/1) who looked a very exciting prospect last term, but needs to build on his second-placed effort in G3 company at Newmarket in October.

Irish raider Laws Of Indices (10/1) was a G2 winner in the Curragh last term and also makes appeal along with Her Majesty The Queen’s Light Refrain (11/1) who tasted Listed success at Nottingham last time out.

The £50,400 Silver Bowl Handicap (3.00pm) over a mile is another interesting race attracting a field of 10, including Raadobarg (11/4) who has won his two starts this term at Leicester and Thirsk. He looks a leading player along with recent York winner Wobwobwob (6/1), Ripon scorer Heights Of Abraham (13/2) and fellow last time out winners Teodolina (7/1) and Nebulosa (8/1).

Haydock Selections

1.20pm Oman 3/1

1.55pm Molls Memory 15/2

2.25pm Postileo 7/2

3.00pm Raadobarg 9/4

3.35pm Method 8/1

4.10pm Liberty Beach 2/1

4.45pm Glinbury 9/2