Hawk looks to swoop on rivals at Haydock on Friday

Haydock racecourse stages the first of three consecutive days of action on Friday with a competitive seven-race card.

The ground at the track is currently Good for the meeting which gets underway at 5.20pm and culminates at 8.25pm. We have previewed the action with our race by race so read on for our tips for Haydock5.20pm Handicap (1m 2f)

A wide-open event to start. Dance King is now 11 but still seems to love the game and is respected along with My Thought who has won two of his last three starts. However, this looks all about Menin Gate. A winner when last seen at Redcar in October, he goes well fresh and is taken to score in this event.

Selection: Menin Gate

5.52pm Fillies’ Handicap (6f)

Iris Dancer was a solid third at Thirsk last time out and has to be towards the top of the shortlist. Salsoul was disappointing at Newcastle on a synthetic surface earlier this month, but had previously impressed on turf. However, Verreaux Eagle is set to be partnered by champion jockey Oisin Murphy and is fancied to record a second career win.

Selection: Verreaux Eagle

6.22pm Novice Stakes (7f)

Andrew Atzeni partners Triple Time who has shaped with plenty of promise on his last two starts and has to be high on the shortlist. However, Taj Alola impressed when making a winning debut at Catterick and looks to have plenty going for him in this event. He can defy a penalty here.

Selection: Taj Alola

6.52pm Novice Stakes (6f)

St Andrew’s Castle seeks to defy a penalty, but looks to have his work cut out against some smart rivals. King Of York was fourth on debut and should build on that, as should Spacer who was second on his first career start. El Hibri finished an eye-catching third at Newbury on his first outing and is another to note. However, preference is for Oh Herberts Reign. He has not been disgraced in two good maidens and can come out on top in this event.

Selection: Oh Herberts Reign

7.22pm Fillies’ Stakes (6f)

Cave Diver is an interesting newcomer for Clive Cox given her interesting pedigree. However, this should go to Kawida for Oisin Murphy and Ed Walker. Second on her first two starts, she took a step forward at Newmarket last time out and with normal improvement expected, she can land this event

Selection: Kawida

7.52pm Fillies’ Handicap (6f)

Top-weight Fabricated is a danger is translating her winning All-Weather form to turf. However, Siyata looked to turn a corner when scoring at Ffos Las last month. A 2lb rise to a mark of 73 looks fair and there should be more to come from the three-year-old in this race.

Selection: Siyata

8.25pm Handicap (1m 4f)

A wide-open finale. Arabian Warrior is a fascinating runner given he is Saeed bin Suroor’s only runner on the card and is respected. However, the unexposed Goldie Hawk gets the vote. The four-year-old scored in fine style at Windsor in June, before finishing a respectable third at Yarmouth on her latest start. There is clearly more to come and she should go very close in the finale.