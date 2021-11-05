Grand National fences in use at Aintree on Saturday

Aintree stages a seven-race card on Saturday afternoon with the Grand National fences in action live on ITV Racing.

The racing gets underway at 12.33pm and concludes at 3.55pm. The Mildmay course is Good to Soft, Soft in places, whilst the Grand National course is Soft, Good to Soft in places.

We have previewed the action with our race by race guide.

12.33pm Novices’ Hurdle (2m 4f)

Tigerbythetail is a fascinating runner having shown plenty of signs of ability when a narrow second in a bumper at Market Rasen last season. A £105,000 purchase, the son of Yeats is a half-brother to the classy Roksana and looks sure to go well on his hurdling debut. €190,000 purchase Hillcrest won a bumper at Wetherby last term and is also interesting on his hurdling bow along with Our Jet who was third in a point.

Selection: Tigerbythetail

1.08pm Handicap Hurdle (3m)

Cheltenham Festival runner-up Pileon could be very well handicapped here. He endured a difficult season last term but is feared off an ever declining mark of 132. Irish raider Act Of God is another who warrants respect along with recent Uttoxeter winner South Terrace and Remastered who won three times last season over fences and is interesting now back over timber.

Selection: Pileon

1.40pm Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase (2m 3f)

Your Darling impressed when making a stylish winning debut over fences at Huntingdon in October and he has to be feared off an 8lb higher mark. Others to consider include Kiltealy Briggs who should have learnt plenty from his chasing debut when fourth, the returning Beakstown who has bene off the track for 606 days and the unexposed Holligan who was a dual winner over hurdles last term.

Selection: Your Darling

2.15pm Grand Sefton Handicap Chase (2m 5f)

The Grand National fences are in use here and former winner of the race Hogan’s Height has to be towards the top of the shortlist along with Midlands National scorer Time To Get up who should be suited by this unique test. Others to consider include Cat Tiger for Paul Nicholls, the unexposed Five Star Getaway who was ultra-progressive last term and Thomas Macdonagh who impressed all of last season. This looks a wide-open event, but Time To Get Up has a progressive profile and earns the vote.

Selection: Time to Get Up

2.50pm Handicap Chase (2m)

Darling Du Large has to be towards the head of the shortlist having scored in good style at Uttoxeter last time out, whilst Irish raider Espion Du Chenet is open to any amount of improvement. Top-weight Antunes is also respected along with Sao and Golden Whisky who both return to the track for the first time this season.

Selection: Golden Whisky

3.20pm Betway Hurdle (2m 4f)

A cracking event. Summerville Boy has won this race in the past and he takes on a fellow course and distance scorer in Wilde About Oscar. Former Stayers’ Hurdle hero Lisnagar Oscar is another live contender with the classy If The Cap Fits. However, Brewin’upastorm impressed in two victories over hurdles last term and this could be a defining season for this progressive type.

Selection: Brewin’upastorm

3.55pm Bumper (2m)

Legionar shaped with promise om debut when third at Huntingdon. Of the newcomers, Bo Kaap cost 25,000gns and is interesting along with German raider Sandringham. However, another debutant makes the most appeal. Saveasea cost 30,000gns and this son of Sea The Moon is taken to get off the mark at the first time of asking for team Skelton in the finale.