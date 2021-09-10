Dave Chisnall hoping to lead England to World Cup glory

Dave Chisnall is representing England. Picture: pdc.tv

The St Helens born and bred ace of the oche will be 41 years of age on Sunday and it would be the perfect birthday present if he and his partner, Aldershot's James Wade, were crowned champions of the 32 nations tournament,

The pair are in action tonight (Friday) in their opening match against Brazil's Diogo Portela. and Artur Valla.

Chisnall said: "I believe James and I have a mixture of quality that can be fused together with my scoring power and his clinical finishing crucial .

.''I think we have a good partnership and I feel we have the ability to go deep into the competition but the first round will be tough because of the short format.

''It would also be amazing for me if I could play a part in bringing a first international TV title to my country and it could spur on my own individual game.

''I know the game is there but it is a case of producing it every match and keeping focused all the time.''