Dave Chisnall edged out by defending champion at World Matchplay

Dave Chisnall lost 11-8 to defending champion Dimitri Van den Bergh. Picture; pdc.tv

He lost 11-8 to defending champion Dimitri Van den Bergh - a battle which the Belgium later described as 'insane'.

And that was hardly surprising - the first nine legs all going against the throw and Van den Bergh hitting a staggering 14 180s which is a record for a round two match.

It was against this background that the St Helens-born arrowsmith had to contend but he failed to yield in what was without doubt the match of the championship so far.

They were neck-and-neck until the late stages when Van den Burgh pulled away to claim an amazing win.