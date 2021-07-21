Dave Chisnall edged out by defending champion at World Matchplay
Dave Chisnall's dreams of winning the Betfred World Darts Matchplay title at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool, ended in the second round last night (Tuesday).
He lost 11-8 to defending champion Dimitri Van den Bergh - a battle which the Belgium later described as 'insane'.
And that was hardly surprising - the first nine legs all going against the throw and Van den Bergh hitting a staggering 14 180s which is a record for a round two match.
It was against this background that the St Helens-born arrowsmith had to contend but he failed to yield in what was without doubt the match of the championship so far.
They were neck-and-neck until the late stages when Van den Burgh pulled away to claim an amazing win.
It leaves Michael Smith as the only St Helens player still standing and he is in action tonight (Wednesday) against Portugal's Jose de Sousa - an opponent he often finds hard to handle.