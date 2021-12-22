Dave Chisnall eases into third round of world championships

Dave Chisnall. Picture: pdc.tv

A 3-0 scoreline may have suggested an easy ride for the St Helens-born arrowsmith but nothing could be further from the truth.

He started his match with Belgium's Mike De Decker by hitting a maximum on his first visit to the oche and eventually wrapped up the set in devastating fashion.

Last year's semi-finalist doubled his lead in the second set and looked to be on course to land a quickfire victory.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But De Decker had not been playing bad darts and on occasions didn't enjoy the rub of the green. He battled hard to stem the tide as Chizzy went off the boil for a short spell, only for the local lad to show his greater experience to cross the winning line on the back of a 12-dart finale.

However, he is still seeking his first major TV crown of his career.

"Winning the title would mean everything to me. I've been very close a number of times," said Chisnall.

"It would be nice to play someone else other than Phil Taylor (previously) or Michael van Gerwen in a final! You never know then but those two have always switched it on against me and I've never turned up.