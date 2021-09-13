Chizzy's hopes of World Cup glory ended at semi-final stage
Dave Chisnall's dreams of adding a world darts title to his impressive CV were shattered in Germany over the weekend.
The St Helens born and bred arrow smith and his Aldershot partner, James Wade, were beaten in the semi-final of the Cazoo World Cup 2-0 by Austrian pair Rowby-John Rodrigues and Mensur Suljovic.
The England representatives lost both their singles matches 4-1 which meant that there was no need for a doubles decider.
In the two previous rounds, they had K0'd both Brazil and Germany but it proved the end of the road for Chizzy and 'The Machine' when facing the Austrians.
Scotland's Peter Wright and big John Henderson went on to win the title and collected the £70,000 first prize.
Chisnal tweeted: ''Unfortunately, it was not to be tonight. Austria played very well against us. It has been great to represent my country and to partner James, who's a great player, was an enjoyable experience.''