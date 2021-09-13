Chizzy's hopes of World Cup glory ended at semi-final stage

Dave Chisnall and James Wade, were beaten in the semi-final of the Cazoo World Cup 2-0 by Austria

The St Helens born and bred arrow smith and his Aldershot partner, James Wade, were beaten in the semi-final of the Cazoo World Cup 2-0 by Austrian pair Rowby-John Rodrigues and Mensur Suljovic.

The England representatives lost both their singles matches 4-1 which meant that there was no need for a doubles decider.

In the two previous rounds, they had K0'd both Brazil and Germany but it proved the end of the road for Chizzy and 'The Machine' when facing the Austrians.

Scotland's Peter Wright and big John Henderson went on to win the title and collected the £70,000 first prize.