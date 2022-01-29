Chisnall beats Bunting to progress in World Masters

Dave Chisnall

It was a ruthless performance by Chizzy who hardly gave his rival a sniff of a chance, finishing with an average of 92.91, landing three 180s and completing one leg with a 130 check out.

The blitz started in the opening leg when he hit a maximum on his first visit to the oche and from then on Bunting was never at the races.

Chisnall now meets James 'The Machine' Wade in the second round today (Saturday) when his fellow-born son of St Helens, Michael Smith, enters the tournament with a tie against Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chisnall, who missed the world championships last month due to testing positive for Covid-19, said: ''I don't think I performed badly but my doubles really won me the game.

''I have been practising hard on them since failing to compete in the world championship and they were good tonight. I was very confident going into the competition and it showed.

''Stephen was not at his best but I still had to hit my doubles to win.''

Neither Chisnall or Smith have won a major TV title during their time in the sport but hopefully this is just around the corner.