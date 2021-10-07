Chisnall and Bunting reach Grand Prix quarter-finals
Dave Chisnall produced a Lazarus-like performance to reach the last eight of the £450,000 Boyle Sports Grand Prix at Leicester and now faces world champion Gerwyn Price tonight (Thursday) in a repeat of last year's semi-final in which the Welshman emerged victorious. .
The one-time St Helens joiner looked down and out when his opponent, Dover-born Ross Smith, won the first six legs but never-say-die Chizzy roared back to clinch a thrilling 3-2 victory.
Chisnall - a two-times finalist in the competition - said: ''I feel a different animal these days and more focused on my game.
''I can't wait for my match against Gerwyn and hopefully repeat my last round success.''
He added: ''When I was two sets down, I thought I was going to get bashed because at the time I wasn't playing well but I started hitting 180s and didn't look back.''
Local lad Stephen Bunting is also through to the quarter final stages and tonight locks horns with Wellington's Ryan Searle.
The winner of the competition will receive a cheque for £110,000 and the runner-up £50,000.