Chisnall and Bunting reach Grand Prix quarter-finals

Dave Chisnall will face world champion Gerwyn Price tonight (Thursday) in the quarter-finals of the BoyleSports Grand Prix. Picture: pdc.tv

The one-time St Helens joiner looked down and out when his opponent, Dover-born Ross Smith, won the first six legs but never-say-die Chizzy roared back to clinch a thrilling 3-2 victory.

Chisnall - a two-times finalist in the competition - said: ''I feel a different animal these days and more focused on my game.

''I can't wait for my match against Gerwyn and hopefully repeat my last round success.''

He added: ''When I was two sets down, I thought I was going to get bashed because at the time I wasn't playing well but I started hitting 180s and didn't look back.''

Local lad Stephen Bunting is also through to the quarter final stages and tonight locks horns with Wellington's Ryan Searle.