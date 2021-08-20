Chester Stakes the highlight on Saturday card

Chester racecourse

The ground is currently Good, Good to Firm in places at the track and we have previewed the action with our race by race guide. According to OLBG, Favourite Child in the 2.45pm is one of the best backed horses of the day. Read on for our preview of all of the action.

1.10pm Fillies’ Novice Stakes (7f)

Lots of interesting runners in this event. Lady Caroline and Shouldavbeenmore have been knocking at the door and warrant respect. Giria and Intriguing Lady both shaped with plenty of promise on debut and are others to note. However, Invigliate is a fascinating runner for Sir Michael Stoute given she shaped well when fifth in a good maiden at Newmarket in July and she is taken to come out on top.

Selection: Invigliate

1.40pm Handicap (7f)

This is hugely competitive. Marie’s Diamond has to shoulder top-weight, but has been in form this season and is not dismissed easily. Boardman, Revich, Lincoln Park and Gabrial The Wire are all course and distance winner and therefore warrant respect. However, Fools Rush In is a fascinating runner. The three-year-old was an excellent winner at Haydock on heavy ground over seven furlongs last time out and also boasts winning form over shorter at Chester – he is taken to land this event.

Selection: Fools Rush In

2.10pm Listed Chester Stakes (1m 6f)

The most valuable race of the day with a prize fund of £50,000. There are lots of likely contenders for this event including Deja who boasts plenty of good form in his back catalogue and Morando who is a winner at the track, as is Uber Cool. Inchicore is another likely improver, whilst Dancing King benefits from the services of Franny Norton. Noonday Gun is another interesting candidate. However, preference is for the bottom-weight Yesyes. The three-year-old won her first two career starts, before finishing fourth at Newmarket in a Listed event last time out. That was a good effort and she is open to more improvement.

Selection: Yesyes

2.45pm Fillies’ Conditions Stakes (6f)

Little Miss Dynamo has won her last two starts and has to be high on the shortlist. However, preference is for Favourite Child for Karl Burke. The two-year-old has won twice so far in her career and finished an excellent second in a competitive handicap at Leicester on her latest start. This is a quick turnaround, but she is a fascinating runner and looks capable of further improvement if taking to the track given her draw in stall four.

Selection: Little Miss Dynamo

3.20pm Handicap (5f)

Look Out Louis is in fine form and was a smart winner at Chester earlier this term. He has since gone on to finish second in a competitive handicap at Catterick and commands respect back at this track. Eight-year-old Venturous is a classy operator and returned to form over six furlongs when scoring at York in July and is respected despite dropping back down in trip. Jabbarockie therefore gets the vote. A winner at Chester already this year, the eight-year-old was well-beaten in Group Two company and in a competitive handicap at Musselburgh on his last two starts. However, this represents a sharp drop in grade and despite being drawn in stall eight, he is a leading player.

Selection: Jabbarockie

3.50pm Handicap (5f)

Ancient Times was successful at Lingfield in June and shaped better than the bare result suggests at Newmarket last time out. He is respected, but Batraan makes more appeal. Kept busy this term, he stayed on strongly to score at Doncaster on his latest start by a neck and there still looks to be more improvement to come Roger Varian’s charge. He has to defy a career high mark of 79 but looks capable of further progression.

Selection: Batraan

4.20pm Handicap

An open finale with Dr Marwan Koukash triply represented with Mancini, Arabist and Gabrial The One. However, Solent Gateway gets the vote. Second at Chester last time out, that was a fine effort and he is taken to land the finale.