Caroline Dale the highlight at Chester races on Saturday

Chester racecourse

The ground is currently Good at the track and we have previewed the action with our race by race guide. Tips are from OLBG.

2.10pm Novice Stakes (7f). Selection: Sunset Salute

A 20,000gns purchase, Sunset Salute shed the maiden tag at the second time of asking, making all in good style over course and distance last month. He is deeply respected under a 7lb penalty and can get the better of Bill Peyto who is related to Melbourne Cup winner Almandin and who scored on his second start at Kempton in December. He also has to defy a penalty and the pair look to have this event between them.

2.45pm Handicap (5f). Selection: Caroline Dale

A runner for local owner Dave Lowe. Caroline Dale is clearly the talent in this event. Third in the Queen Mary Stakes last term, she opened her account when scoring at Windsor in July last term, before going on to finish third in Group and Listed company. She makes her eagerly awaited reappearance in this event and is taken to make a winning return.

3.20pm Handicap (7f). Selection: Yazaman

An interesting sprint handicap with plenty having chances. Stylish Performer has progressed well this year and still looks capable of further improvement from a mark of 90, along with Just Frank who is a danger if recapturing the pick of his best form. However, this could rest between Sibaaq and Yazaman. Sibaaq was successful at Beverley on his first start this term, but failed in his bid to double up back at the track last time out. However, the ground was testing on that occasion and a sounder surface will suit. Yazaman looks the pick however. He has contested a number of big handicaps and looked back to something like his best when second at Musselburgh on his last start.

3.55pm Maiden Stakes (5f). Selection: Russellinthebushes

Russellinthebushes is becoming expensive to follow, but can finally get her head in front. Second in three of her four starts, she was unlucky at Windsor last time out and has previously filled the runner-up position at Chester this term. Her rivals are headed by Guest List who was fourth on debut, but this looks a good opportunity for Tom Dascombe’s filly to get off the mark at the fifth time of asking.

4.30pm Handicap (1m 4f). Selection: Carlos Felix

A tricky handicap with Elhafei coming into the race on the back of a fine three-timer. Bay Of Naples was successful last time out and is another to note, along with Gabrial The One who was second on his seasonal reappearance. However, Carlos Felix gets the nod. He was second at Chester earlier this term and despite being well-beaten at York last time out, there still looks to be scope off his current mark of 80 and this looks a good test for him.

5.05pm Handicap. Selection: Desert Friend