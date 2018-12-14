Opportunity to watch St Helens players in training

Saints' fans will be given a chance to watch their heroes in training as they prepare for the new Super League season.



Head coach Justin Holbrook and the players have invited supporters to an open training session next Friday.

The boys will be put through their paces at the session on Friday, December 21 and afterwards they will be given an opportunity to talk to the fans.

The training session will be on the 3G surface at Ruskin Sports Village, Ruskin Drive, St Helens, from 9am and it is anticipated the session will finish around 10.30am.